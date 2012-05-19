Byron Katie comes to Santa Barbara!
May 19, 2012 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm
The Work of Byron Katie is a revolutionary way to deal with stressful thoughts that cause suffering and violence in the world. Time magazine named Katie a “spiritual innovator for the new millennium.” In this workshop, Katie will do The Work with audience volunteers, allowing everyone to benefit from this simple, profound method of self-inquiry. $45 until Sunday May 13th, $55 May 14–May 19th.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center of the Heart
- Starts: May 19, 2012 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $45 - $55
- Location: Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://centeroftheheart.com/event/byron-katie
- Sponsors: Center of the Heart