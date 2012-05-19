Calendar » Byron Katie comes to Santa Barbara!

May 19, 2012 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

The Work of Byron Katie is a revolutionary way to deal with stressful thoughts that cause suffering and violence in the world. Time magazine named Katie a “spiritual innovator for the new millennium.” In this workshop, Katie will do The Work with audience volunteers, allowing everyone to benefit from this simple, profound method of self-inquiry. $45 until Sunday May 13th, $55 May 14–May 19th.