CA Naturalist class
February 22, 2014 from 09:00 am - 02:00pm
The Botanic Garden teams with the Sedgwick Preserve to present the CA Naturalist program to foster a corps of volunteer naturalist and citizen scientists trained to take an active role in local natural resource conservation, education and restoration.
classes start: Saturday, February 22nd - May 10th, from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
fee: $160 for current SBBG/Sedgwick Volunteers and $320 for others
