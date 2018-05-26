CABARET
May 26, 2018 from 8:00 pm
Set in Germany on the cusp of the Nazis’ rise to power, this iconic musical resonates in our contemporary world. What happens to a society that sings and dances away its fears, rather than looks them in the eye?
“There was a cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies... and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany...and it was the end of the world.”
-Joe Mastero
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 26, 2018 8:00 pm
- Price: GA Presale $16 Day of $18
- Location: Performing Arts Theater, UCSB
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/618