Calendar » CABARET

June 3, 2018 from 8:00 pm

Set in Germany on the cusp of the Nazis’ rise to power, this iconic musical resonates in our contemporary world. What happens to a society that sings and dances away its fears, rather than looks them in the eye?

“There was a cabaret, and there was a master of ceremonies... and there was a city called Berlin, in a country called Germany...and it was the end of the world.”

-Joe Mastero