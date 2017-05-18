Calendar » Cabrillo’s San Salvador: The Pacific Heritage Tour

May 18, 2017 from 10am

A multi-year voyage of the seaworthy full-scale replica of the first European vessel to explore California’s coast, will be in Santa Barbara, May 18-23, 2017, hosted by Maritime Museum of San Diego. The event, which commemorates explorer Juan Cabrillo’s 1542 expedition, features immersive onshore exhibits for all ages. Visit sbmm.org/all-events or call (805) 456-8747 for tickets and information.