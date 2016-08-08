Calendar » Caddyshack at The Granada Theatre

August 8, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Summer Classic Movie Series continues with the screening of Caddyshack on Monday, August 8 at 7pm!



In Caddyshack Danny Noonan, a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education. In an attempt to gain votes for a college scholarship reserved for caddies, Noonan volunteers to caddy for a prominent and influential club member. Meanwhile, Danny struggles to prepare for the high pressure Caddy Day golf tournament while absorbing New Age advice from wealthy golf guru Ty Webb.



Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7956 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.