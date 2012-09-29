Calendar » Cádiz de la Frontera

September 29, 2012 from 8:00pm

The Flamenco Arts Festival takes great pride in presenting a unique flamenco production, Cádiz de la Frontera, in its American debut.The award-winning flamenco artists Andrés Peña and Pilar Ogalla have taken aspects of their personal lives and transformed them into a flamenco stage production of a most moving love story.