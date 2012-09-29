Cádiz de la Frontera
September 29, 2012 from 8:00pm
The Flamenco Arts Festival takes great pride in presenting a unique flamenco production, Cádiz de la Frontera, in its American debut.The award-winning flamenco artists Andrés Peña and Pilar Ogalla have taken aspects of their personal lives and transformed them into a flamenco stage production of a most moving love story.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Flamenco Arts Festival
- Starts: September 29, 2012 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $90, Section B tickets are $70, Section C tickets are $50, and Section D tickets are $40.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=804&returnto=list
- Sponsors: Flamenco Arts Festival