Calendar » “Caesar’s Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus” Documentary

October 19, 2012 from 7:00pm

SECOND SCREENING ADDED! Based on the best-selling book by Joseph Atwill, 7 Bible scholars show that Jesus is not a historical figure, the events of his life were based on a Roman military campaign, his second coming refers to a historical event that already occurred, the teachings of Christ came from ancient pagan mystery schools, and the Gospels were written by a family of Caesars & supporters who left documents to prove it. Joseph Atwill will hold a Q&A after the screening, and sign his book.