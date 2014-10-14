Calendar » Cafe KITP

October 14, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

￼Café KITP presents, The Choreography of Cells: How Living Matter Dances to a Genetic Tune

Before you were born, you were an embryo, and before that, a single cell. That tiny cell had some of Mom and Dad’s genetic code, plus a few other things, but no one knows exactly what happened to turn that single cell into a incredibly complex, multicellular being. How does a cell navigate and interpret the flow of information to find its rightful place? Over dinner and drinks, join KITP physicist Sebastian Streichan on a physics-meets- biology adventure, where he’ll uncover how a finely tuned choreography enables cells to create life’s complex dance.

Free and open to the public

