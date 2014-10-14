Cafe KITP
￼Café KITP presents, The Choreography of Cells: How Living Matter Dances to a Genetic Tune
Before you were born, you were an embryo, and before that, a single cell. That tiny cell had some of Mom and Dad’s genetic code, plus a few other things, but no one knows exactly what happened to turn that single cell into a incredibly complex, multicellular being. How does a cell navigate and interpret the flow of information to find its rightful place? Over dinner and drinks, join KITP physicist Sebastian Streichan on a physics-meets- biology adventure, where he’ll uncover how a finely tuned choreography enables cells to create life’s complex dance.
Free and open to the public
For information, contact Greg Huber at http://www.kitp.ucsb.edu/contact/Deputy_Director
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
- Starts: October 14, 2014 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
- Price: free
- Location: SoHO
- Website: http://www.kitp.ucsb.edu/outreach/cafe-kitp
- Sponsors: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club