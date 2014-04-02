Calendar » Café KITP—Music of Spheres: The Secret Songs of Stars

April 2, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Staring up at the night sky is one of life’s great pleasures. For Matteo Cantiello, an astrophysicist with the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, the stars are also singing astonishing songs. In them, he finds hidden messages about how stars live and die, and about other distant planets, perhaps with their own inquisitive beings listening for clues that they might not be alone in the universe. Over happy-hour food and libations, join Matteo in an expansive discussion about how the NASA satellite Kepler has been recording oscillations from thousands of stars and how these stellar movements are adding a new dimension to the science and beauty of the night sky.