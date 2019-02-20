Calendar » café KITP: Black Holes - Classical and Quantum

February 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

When two black holes a billion light-years away collide and merge, the disruption they cause in spacetime is so large that we feel it here, on Earth. Black holes, classical and quantum, hold the key to some of the deepest mysteries of our Universe. Over dinner and drinks, KITP Postdoctoral Scholar Isabel Garcia Garcia will share some of what we have learned about black holes, and how they might help us in our journey towards finding the underlying theory of nature.

*Please note, seating is first-come, first-serve.

About café KITP: presented by UCSB's Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, café KITP is a "physics café" which begins with a presentation by a speaker (usually a postdoctoral physicist) and is followed by questions and provocations facilitated by an interlocutor who inspires the audience to engage with the subject and the speaker. Food and drink are available for purchase and there is no cover charge.