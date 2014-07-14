Calendar » Café KITP: Future Stuff

July 14, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:45pm

Nowadays we don't give the gizmos essential to modern life a second thought , even though they're performing miracles by the millisecond. What is the miraculous stuff that goes into these devices? Where does it come from, how was it discovered, and how will we find the next materials to meet our future technological needs? Chuck Yee, a physicist at the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics (KITP), will invite us to give these questions a first, second and third thought, as he speaks on Future Stuff: Unearthing Secrets of the Periodic Table. Don't miss a great opportunity to find out astonishing stuff about the search for astonishing stuff. Over food and drink at SOhO (1221 State Street, upstairs), join Chuck from 6:00 to 7:45 pm in an expansive discussion about the quest for new and exotic materials hidden among all the possibilities inherent in the table of elements, about how crowds doing "the wave" demonstrate the idea of emergence, and about how supercomputers are being used to mine an unseen realm of future stuff undreamt of today.



Dinner and drinks will be available, and there is no cover charge for this event.

Eat, think, and be merry!