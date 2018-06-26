Calendar » café KITP: HOW THE BRAIN GOT ITS WRINKLES:

June 26, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

"On the Amazing Self-Organization of ‘Mini Brains’ in the Lab." The human brain is a remarkable computing machine. Like transistors on a microchip, its billion cells have a unique arrangement. How does the brain accommodate so many cells while maintaining that architecture? The answer hides in its folds. KITP Post Doctoral Scholar Eyal Karzbrun will share with attendees how recent advances allow scientists to grow “mini-brains” in the lab and use them as a tool to better understand the human brain.

café KITP is a "physics café" which starts with a presentation by a physicist and is followed by questions and provocations facilitated by an interlocutor who inspires the audience to engage with the subject and the speaker. Food and drink are available for purchase and there is no cover charge. Doors open at 5:00 pm and seating is first-come, first-serve.