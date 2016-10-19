Calendar » Café KITP: Is There A Galactic Fog?

October 19, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

The next Café KITP at SOhO features astrophysicist Mike McCourt. Join him over dinner and drinks as he discusses gas clouds in the darkest reaches of galaxies and explains how they can be understood as a cosmic analog of fog. The event is on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 6-7pm. Doors open for dinner and drinks at 5pm.