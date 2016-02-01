Calendar » Café KITP: Purls of wisdom - Geometry & topology in weavables, wearables & wallpaper

February 1, 2016 from 6:00PM - 7:00PM

Curved space and bizarre geometries beyond Euclid entered physics with Einstein's general theory of relativity. However, these strange geometrical worlds were all around us in more familiar settings. Did you know that making your clothes fit is actually a problem in non-Euclidean geometry? Join KITP visiting scientist Elisabetta Matsumoto as she takes us on a walk through the wondrous world of weaves, warps, and woofs.