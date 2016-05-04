Calendar » Café KITP: The Age of Entanglement

May 4, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Dismissed by Einstein as “spooky action at a distance”, the concept of entanglement is occupying more and more of physicists’ thinking. Join KITP theorist Tim Hsieh over dinner and drinks as he wrestles with the mysterious nature of quantum entanglement and highlights its increasingly central role in future computers, new phases of matter, and the actual nature of spacetime itself.