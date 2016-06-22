Calendar » Café KITP: Things that go bump in the light - Discovering particles at the Large Hadron Collider

June 22, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

It’s a fact of physics that the largest experiments in the world are needed to ferret out the smallest of things, and there’s no experiment larger than the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located near Geneva Switzerland. Previously unknown particles (like the Higgs boson) reveal themselves in a special light emitted as they wink out of existence. Read the bumps in the light over dinner and drinks as KITP fellow Sophie Renner clues us in to new particles that may make the Higgs look like chopped liver. Our motto: Eat, think, and be merry!