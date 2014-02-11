Calendar » Cages Are the New Plantations: Policing, Prisons and Abolition Sights for a New Millennium

February 11, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Prisons and jails depend on confining and exploiting people of color and poor people. They require divesting from life sustaining economies like education, affordable housing, health care, and environmental protection in order to invest in economies that denigrate and dehumanize. This talk will focus on how to stop the new Jim Crow in your town and the urgency to create new freedom dreaming sights and sites. Paula Ioanide is Assistant Professor for the Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity at Ithaca College.