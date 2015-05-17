Calendar » CAGV 20th Anniversary Celebration

May 17, 2015 from 3:00pm - 5:30pm

The Coalition Against Gun Violence (CAGV) will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sunday, May 17, from 3:00 to 5:30 pm at the Santa Barbara Club at 1105 Chapala St. This unique event is intended to honor community members who have significantly contributed to CAVG's many accomplishments and to honor individuals, past and present, in our community who significantly contributed to those successes. Among the honorees will be elected and unelected officials, founding members, and other community organizers and activists. The celebratory format will include comments from our honorees interspersed with libations, delectables, and music along with a silent auction. Please join us as we continue our mission to make Santa Barbara County a safer place to live. All proceeds will go towards the second annual gun buyback, which will be organized by the Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Department on June 13, 2015.