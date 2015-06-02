Calendar » CAGV will “Wear Orange”

June 2, 2015 from 12:15pm - 2:00pm

The Coalition Against Gun Violence joins a new national broad-based Coalition announcing June 2 as the First- Ever National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Calls on Americans Nationwide to “Wear

Orange” (www.wearorange.org), a new campaign that will amplify existing efforts to reduce gun violence in America. To help honor the 88 Americans whose lives are cut short by gun violence every day -- and the countless survivors whose lives are forever altered by shootings each year -- the national coalition has designated June 2, 2015 as the first annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. On this day, campaign partners invite everyone who agrees we can do more to save American lives from gun violence to do one simple thing: #WearOrange.