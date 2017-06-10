Calendar » CAGV’s 3rd Annual Gun BuyBack

June 10, 2017 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Coalition Against Gun Violence

GUN BUYBACK

SAVING LIVES, ONE GUN AT A TIME!

ANONYMOUS

CAGV 3rd Annual Gun Buyback will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds and directed by Santa Barbara Police Department. The successful buybacks in 2014 and 2015 resulted in the removal of a grand total of 446 (239 in 2014 and 207 in 2015) firearms from our communities, any of which could have caused a suicide, homicide, accidental death or injury. CAGV and the SBPD have proven that gun buybacks get results and help educate the community. Gun buybacks are nonpartisan; they are effective in preventing accidents; they do not attempt to change laws. They simply provide a confidential setting to get rid of unwanted firearms.

If you, a family member or a friend have:

An old gun in your home that may not work the way it used to and you would like to get rid of it, so that it does not go off on you, jam, or cause an accidental injury, this is the time and place to get rid of it safely and properly.

Owned a gun for years, and now your personal or family situation has changed, this is the place to take it for safe disposal without question.

Or now have older children in the home, or a family member that might use your gun for unsafe reasons, this is the space you have to drop it off with very little time taken from your morning.

Transport unloaded firearms in the trunk of your vehicle.

Drive-in and drop-off to trade in for Smart & Final store gift cards.

HANDGUN $100 ASSAULT WEAPON $200

When: Saturday, June 10th

Time: 8:00am to 12:00pm

Where: Earl Warren Showgrounds, Las Positas Entrance

Visit: www.sbcoalition.org for more information or to make a donation