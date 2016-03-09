Calendar » CAIRO DRIVE

March 9, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Cairo Drive is a documentary exploration of Egyptian identity and change spanning the critical period before the revolution and up to the most recent presidential elections, shot from 2009 to 2012 by award-winning Egyptian-American director Sherief Elkatsha. Winner of the Best Film from the Arab World Documentary Competition at the 2013 Abu Dhabi Film Festival, Cairo Drive portrays the congested streets through encounters in traffic with taxi drivers, ambulance, traffic cops, and private citizens.

Join us for a post-screening Q&A with Director Sherief Elkatsha and Professor Laila Shereen Sakrfrom the Department of Film and Media Studies.