Cal LuPalooza
April 10, 2015 from 7:00pm
Launched last spring on April 10 by students in the music production program, this annual music festival showcases the talent and creativity of student performers. Everyone is welcome. The event includes food and T-shirt vendors.
Admission is free.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: April 10, 2015 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Kingsmen Park at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3404
