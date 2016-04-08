Calendar » Cal LuPalooza

April 8, 2016 from 5:00pm

The third annual Cal LuPalooza will feature a wide variety of music including singer-songwriter, alternative indie trap, indie rock, rap, hip-hop and electronic dance music. There will be a raffle for two guitars along with multiple pairs of drumsticks signed and used by drummer Greg Bissonette during a tour with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band.

All of the performers, many of whom will play original songs, are students. The 13 acts were narrowed from a field of about two dozen through auditions. The performers include Caleb Arndt of Thousand Oaks, Nicole Campbell of Portland, Nolan Forghani of Rohnert Park, Tye Herod of Palmdale, Edward Hill of Granada Hills, Mac Hill of Pasadena, Torrance Klein of Thousand Oaks, Alec Chandler Mallas of Thousand Oaks, Sam Morton of Thousand Oaks, Roemelloa Ugale of Stockton, Abhi Sridharan Vaidehi of Thousand Oaks. The featured acts include Discomechanic, E3, El Capitan, Glass Family, The Ladyfingers, Lancer Roscoe, Lights Please and Tris God.

Music production students launched the festival three years ago. The music production program, now in its fifth year, prepares students for careers as sound engineers, mixers, editors, producers, talent scouts and performers. Students record, edit and mix projects.

Food and T-shirts will be offered for sale. Representatives from local companies and various clubs from the university will have booths at the event.

Kingsmen Park is located west of Mountclef Boulevard between Memorial Parkway and Olsen Road on the Thousand Oaks campus.

Admission is free.