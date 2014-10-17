Calendar » Calamity Jane, The Play

October 17, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:30pm

Starting October 17 and running through October 26 (Fri/Sat nights at 8pm, Sun matinee at 3pm), take a wild ride through the Old Wild West, as seen through the eyes of the notorious Calamity Jane. Performed at the historic Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria.

Written by Catherine Ann Jones and directed by Asa Olsson and Hanne Pitcock. Set in late 1880’s, "Calamity Jane" is a full length play set in late 1880’s and includes Calamity’s lover, Wild Bill Hickok and Buffalo Bill Cody. Touching, funny and uplifting, the real Calamity Jane is a timeless story of the tension between a woman’s desire to live an unconventional life and the love for her child. Calamity Jane, a legend in her own time, lived a century too early to be understood as the emancipated strong-willed woman she was. Forced to give up her daughte If you‘ve ever loved and lost...You’ll love this show.”

The play features Cami Helmuth (Calamity Jane), Jim Sirianni (Buffalo Bill Cody), Ming Holden (Janie), Matt Levigne (Doc Babcock), Neal Isreal (Captain O'Neill), Ben Ferguson (Wild Bill Hickok), and Carter Hampton (Charlie, Pa, Mr. Middleton and Jack McCall).