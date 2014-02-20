Calendar » Calder Quartet

February 20, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2696 or (805) 893-3535

Winner of the ASCAP Adventurous Programming Award

Calder Quartet

“Only the stars are the limit, as the Calder takes its place as one of America’s most satisfying – and most enterprising – quartets.” Los Angeles Times

Highly regarded for its “passionate engagement with the music” (Boston Globe), skillful innovation and “superb” (The New York Times) delivery, the Calder Quartet performs a broad range of repertoire at an exceptional level, always striving to channel the true intention of the work’s creator. The group’s distinctive approach is exemplified by a musical curiosity brought to everything it plays, whether Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn or arrangements for sold-out rock shows. The quartet is already the chosen group of many leading composers, including Christopher Rouse, Terry Riley and Thomas Adès. Program to include Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden.”

Available on the Up Close & Musical series