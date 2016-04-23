Calder Quartet
Highly regarded for its “passionate engagement with the music” (Boston Globe), skillful innovation and “superb” (The New York Times) delivery, the Calder Quartet performs a broad range of repertoire at an exceptional level, always striving to channel and fulfill the composer’s vision. Already the choice of many leading composers to perform their works – including Christopher Rouse, Terry Riley and Thomas Ades – the group’s distinctive approach is exemplified by a musical curiosity brought to everything they perform.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 23, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $25-35 General Public; $10 UCSB Students (Current student ID required)
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/jyk8fn7