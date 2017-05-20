Calendar » Calico The Band

May 20, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

May 20, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Calico The Band



Opening set by Grant Langston Official Music Page



CALICO the band is a California band in the deepest, most natural sense of the term. Specifically, the moniker (all caps, please) is shorthand for California country as if that weren't vividly apparent from the first moments of Under Blue Skies, the group's resonant, accomplished sophomore album, with its musical intricacy, lyrical eloquence and timeless immediacy. The thought-provoking, tightly harmonized songs of founder/leaders Manda Mosher and Kirsten Proffit exist in a continuum with the seminal form Gram Parsons famously dubbed Cosmic American Music.





The sound of Under Blue Skies is informed by the duo's shared love of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Eagles, the Everly Brothers, Fleetwood Mac and, of course, the Beatles. Their songwriting touchstones include Joni Mitchell (whose "Ladies of the Canyon" they cover on the album), Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, The Band and Tom Petty. Mosher and Proffit feel so connected to this classic music that they're able to bring it into the present tense and make it their own.





We're passionate about carrying on the tradition by incorporating our influences, but through a new lens, says Proffit. "The reason our music comes across as honest is because we're not trying to be anything but ourselves - this is who we are and what we do. We have been lucky enough to have that California sound permeate who we are since our childhoods."



About Grant Langston Official Music Page:



With one foot in the deep country music traditions of North Alabama and another in the telecaster twang of California roots and Americana, Grant Langston is an artist that defies the typical toe tag of modern music.



Born the textile town of Gadsden, AL Grant was raised singing and playing in the church. He spent his adolescence playing bass for the King James Version gospel quartet, and helped pay his way through Auburn University touring the dive bars of Alabama and Georgia with a rock band.



After a move to Los Angeles he began writing and playing the roots music that Nashville didn’t want — honky tonk and full of attitude. 5 albums followed Road Side Service (2004), Koreatown (2006), Live in Bakersfield (2007), Stand Up Man (2009), and Working Until I Die (2011). Countless tours of the US and Europe opening for Dale Watson, Band of Heathens, Wayne “The Train Hancock”, Ben Harper, and I See Hawks in LA. A multitude of placements in TV and Film, most notably HBO’s hit series True Blood, round out the resume.



Grant also co-founded The California Roots Union in 2014. This organization’s mission is to promote and support California roots and country music with media outreach and as a production company. He also has a musical side project, JOLENES, with LA music legends David Serby and Dan Janisch.





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating

Food by Tacos Amigso!



*Times may vary.

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.



Please use NOWINE code to remove the $6.50 shipping charge.



Local PICKUP code is not valid