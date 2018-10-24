Calendar » Calif Boating Card Course from America’s Boating Club

October 24, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Effective January 1, 2018 California law requires anyone operating a vessel with a motor to possess a California Boating Card (the law will be enforced in stages relative to the age of the boater). Join us at the Waterfront Classroom for an educational and engaging boating course which, in addition to qualifying you to receive this card, also introduces the many in-depth boating courses offered by the Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron to enhance your boating experience.