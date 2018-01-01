Calendar » California Brew Festival

October 1, 2017 from 2:00pm (1:00pm VIP) - 5:00pm

Don’t miss the “Biggest Brew Festival Under the Sun” in beautiful Santa Barbara! A spectacular gathering of over 50 top breweries, cider makers and wineries at our sunny beachfront location. Thousands of beer lovers pour into Santa Barbara for a day of sun, sea, beer, food, and music. Guests grab their 16oz glass and start sipping just a frisbee throw away from the sparkling Pacific, while One2Tree, a soulful reggae band, keeps the beat for this all-day feast for the senses where beer is king.

The California Brew Festival benefits Surf Happens Foundation whose mission it to enrich the lives of local youth through environmental education and the sport of surfing.