Calendar » California Coastal Cleanup Day

September 15, 2018 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Be part of the solution to marine pollution, and join us for the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the largest garbage collection event in the world! Support your community, help clean up East Beach, and learn about the effects of marine debris on our oceans. RSVP required, contact Shalina Peterson: [email protected]