Calendar » California Dreaming: A Lecture by Dylan Turk on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Architecture of Southern

February 23, 2019 from 2 pm - 3:30 pm

Dylan Turk is an architectural historian and curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Crystal Bridges, which opened to the public in 2011, was founded by Wal-Mart heiress Alice Walton, who hired Turk in 2015. In that same year he led the curatorial force behind reconstructing Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House on the grounds of Crystal Bridges. As the complicated reconstruction of the house occurred, Turk researched Wright, the unique history of the Bachman-Wilson House, and the Modernist connections to the regions. Turk has since curated several exhibitions at Crystal Bridges, published two architecture books and many articles for art publications, and has become a favorite leader of SBMA tours.

Turk’s talk will explore Frank Lloyd Wright and the Arkansas architect Fay Jones, connecting Arkansas's architecture to that of Los Angeles, where he will lead a SBMA tour in the fall of 2019.

Turk is a Little Rock, Arkansas native who earned his bachelor’s degree in History of Art and Architecture from the University of Arkansas.