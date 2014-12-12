Calendar » California Holiday’s Silent Auction

December 12, 2014 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Come join The Dos Pueblos Tecnicos as we host the California Holidays Silent Auction, our largest fundraiser of the year on Friday, December 12th at 5:30pm at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos High School Campus.



ADMISSION is only $10 and that includes food, drinks, and entertainment, plus a variety of amazing items to bid on!



Included in the auction are VIP tickets to The Magic Castle in Hollywood, a private plane ride over Santa Barbara and the surrounding area, family photo sessions, beauty treatments, private movie nights in the theater, a “glamping” weekend at El Capitan State Beach in a vintage trailer, restaurant dining experiences, and much, much more! All just in time for holiday shopping!



REGISTRATION starts at 5:30pm behind the theater and the SILENT AUCTION will BEGIN at 6pm and close at 8pm.



DRESS is casual and all in attendance are encouraged to dress in the theme of California Holidays (Hawaiian shirts with candy cane print, Santa hats, sandals, shorts, etc.)



All proceeds will be used to fund membership fees for students and airfare and accommodations for the Tecnicos’ annual trip to the USITT National Conference.