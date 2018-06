Calendar » California Missions Tour

January 13, 2013 from 3:00pm

Three amazing concerts at three beautiful Central Coast Missions featuring Vivaldi’s beloved "Four Seasons" and composer Craig Russell’s beautiful re-creation of early mission music: "Ecos Armónicos." Both works will be featuring exciting young violinist Shunské Sato, the SLO Symphony Chamber Players, and conductor Michael Nowak. Sunday, January 13, 2012 ~ 3 pm Mission Santa Barbara 2201 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara