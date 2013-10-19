Calendar » California Rare Fruit Growers Oct. Meeting: “THOSE PESKY PESTS!*!”

October 19, 2013 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

Join us for a roundtable discussion on organic, safe and humane ways of dealing with the pests or diseases that chomp on our fruit trees and fruit.

WHAT: Some of us are tormented by coddling moth on our apples, fireblight on our pears, borers or the dreaded Asian citrus psyllid. For others it’s the larger fruit-eaters like raccoons, squirrels, gophers, birds or tree rats. We’ll pool our knowledge of tricks, remedies and tips on how to outfox, control or eliminate these competitors for our fruit. Our host will be Marshall Chrostowski, Landscape Manager of Pacifica Graduate Institute. Marshall has been battling the various orchard pests for many years and will share what he knows, as will many others who’ve been growing fruit trees for decades.

PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool so we can sit outdoors in a circle. Fruit, plants and baked goodies to share are also welcome! And of course sunhat, water, sunscreen or whatever you need to be comfortable.



DIRECTIONS: From Highway 101 take Padaro Lane exit (#90). Turn right on Calle Real one short block to Lambert Road. Turn left on Lambert and take 3rd left driveway marked with Pacifica sign. Park in the marked spaces, except faculty lot. If there’s overflow, park in orchard parking lot. Carpool if possible.



For more information contact Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168