Calendar » California Wine Festival - Santa Barbara, Sunset Reserve & Rare Wine Tasting

July 17, 2015 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Don't miss our 12th Annual California Wine Festival, in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA one of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state! This beautiful city is the original home of the CWF, a spectacular gathering of wine, food, music and fun at the beach! A true world-class resort city, Santa Barbara attracts sophisticated visitors from around the world many of whom spend a few days by the beach tasting great California wines. A hip crowd of thousands of wine lovers flock to our three-day Festival, making this one of the most desirable wine wine consumer event of the year!

Voted Top Food & Wine Festivals in 2014 by Trip Advisor