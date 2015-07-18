Calendar » California Wine Festival ~ Santa Barbara

July 18, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

The California Wine Festival, a wine event showcasing California’s premier wine and culinary professionals, is proud to announce the event details for the upcoming Santa Barbara event taking place July 16-18, 2015. This event will showcase nearly 250 wines from over 70 wineries and 30 fine dining restaurants and gourmet food companies. The California Wine Festival’s mission is to promote and celebrate the fine wines and foods of the California region.

Unique to the California Wine Festival this year is a special wine-experience seminar. Forty lucky guests will enjoy a Cabernet Clinic and Tasting Seminar conducted by winemakers from the Paso Robles Cab Collective and moderated by Matt Kettmann. The seminar precedes the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting at the Fess Parker Resort on Friday, July 17.

Thursday, July 16, 6:30-9 pm. “Old Spanish Nights Wine Tasting”

A true celebration of wines, foods and music true to Santa Barbara’s Spanish roots. The historic De La Guerra Adobe Courtyard, site of the original Spanish fiesta in downtown Santa Barbara, provides the perfect setting for this exciting evening of wine and food festivities. A large contingent of wineries will showcase their world-class wines accompanied by a spicy array of appetizers from top local restaurants. Colorful Flamenco dancers, accompanied by blazing guitars and hot Latin sounds will keep everyone ‘caliente’ throughout the event.

Friday, July 17, 5-6 pm. “Cab Collective – Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting”

The elegant and friendly Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort will host the Cabernet Clinic and Tasting. Guests will sample a selection of ultra premium Cabernet’s from some of Paso Robles best vineyards. Winemakers will share their expertise and artistry in this hour-long wine tasting experience.

Friday, July 17, 6:30-9 pm. “Sunset Rare & Reserve Wine Tasting”

Limited to just 500 ticketholders, this is the toughest ticket in town! California’s best winemakers dust off their rare and reserve level bottles in a wine-lovers fantasy night of sipping the good stuff! Some wines being poured are impossible to buy and are no longer in distribution. A sparkling champagne reception greets guests who will then be treated to Napa trophy cabs, rare bottles from Sonoma, old vine wines from the high Sierras and the best from California’s Central Coast and Santa Barbara County. Top chefs from Santa Barbara’s most popular restaurants will prepare amazing hot and cold gourmet appetizers while live music keeps things cool. The charming old-world carousel at Chase Palm Park Plaza provides the backdrop for this romantic summer night under the stars. A silent auction of fine wines, exotic super-sized-wine bottles including dozens of magnums, double magnums and special luxury wine trips will raise money for The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Saturday, July 18, 1-4 pm. “Beachside Food & Wine Fest”

This is CWF’s signature wine event. Thousands of wine lovers pour into Santa Barbara’s sun-splashed beachside location for a day of sun, sea, wine, food, and music. Hundreds of premium California wines are served up along with the best of the regional microbreweries, local top chefs, food purveyors and vendors of all things related to wine. VIP entry at 12pm.