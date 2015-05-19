Calendar » CALIFORNIAN CHANGE MAKERS AT IMPACT MAKERS X EVENT

May 19, 2015 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CALIFORNIAN CHANGE MAKERS AT IMPACT MAKERS X EVENT How to Transform Your Wisdom, Work, and Wealth into Meaningful Community Impact

Impact Makers X Event Join author Paksy Plackis-Cheng and change makers from her book IMPACT X on May 19, from 4 pm - 6 pm, at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The panel will discuss economic and social impacts taking place in Santa Barbara, California, and beyond.

Special Presentation Marcello Palazzi, Stanford University Fellow, Cofounder of B-Lab Europe, and Founder and President of the Progressio Foundation, will present how next-generation companies drive profit with purpose.

Panelists Amir Abo-Shaeer, Founder of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and MacArthur Fellow, will share how he went from teaching an elective physics class to founding the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy. Bruce Chernof, M.D., CEO and President of The SCAN Foundation and Chair of the Federal Commission on Long-Term Health Care, will provide insight on the national debate on long-term health care. Daniel Spitzer and Teresa Law, Daniel Spitzer and Teresa Law, For-profit social entrepreneurs, will discuss how Mountain Hazelnuts, the first international social enterprise in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, will engage 15% of the population in building a major hazelnut production capability.



Others featured in the book are Santa Barbara change makers: UCSB Professor Emeritus Duncan Mellichamp and his wife, Suzanne Mellichamp, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, Thomas Kenny, and the Mosher Foundation. Together with an oceanographer “Hero of the Planet” (according to Time Magazine), a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a U.S. Presidential Award winner, and a Dutch 3D printing architect, they will give you a glimpse of their work and thoughts on why your unique community involvement matters.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP: [email protected]

For More Information: www.impactmakersX.com Nancy McAleer Golden - P: 805 563-2315 - C: 805 451-3362 - [email protected]