Calendar » Californio Lancers Lecture and Book Signing

March 24, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

How California Vaqueros became Union Soldiers in the Civil War

By Tom Prezelski

More than 16,000 Californians served as soldiers in the Union Army during the Civil War. One California unit, the 1st Battalion of Native Cavalry, consisted largely of Californio volunteers from the Central Coast and southern California. Out-of-work vaqueros who enlisted after drought conditions decimated their herds, these Native Cavalrymen lent their legendary horsemanship and carried lances, evoking the romance of Californios and the Spanish military tradition. Come hear Tom Prezelski, author of "Californio Lancers: The 1st Battalion of Native Cavalry in the Far West, 1863-1866", speak on the problems and accomplishments these Californios, less than a generation after the U.S.-Mexican War. A book signing will immediately follow the lecture

Tom Prezelski is an independent historian whose articles have appeared in the Journal of Arizona History, the Arizona Daily Star, and the Tucson Sentinel. A former Arizona State Representative, Tom lives in Tucson, Arizona.