Calendar » Californio: Lecture and Book Signing by Darlene Craviotto

September 14, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is pleased to present Californio, a lecture and book signing by Darlene Craviotto on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Alhecama Theatre (914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara). Admission is free for members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation; there is a $5 suggested donation for non-members. A reception will follow the lecture.

Darlene Craviotto’s latest novel, Californio, is set in late-eighteenth century New Spain (present-day Mexico and California), and tells the story of a group of people whose rural village, Sinaloa, is destroyed by a raging storm. The people of the village must find a way to survive. The men of the village sign up to become soldiers and take their families 1500 miles north to the unsettled land of California. This is how Felipe, the son of a simple farmer, is betrothed to Petra, the richest girl in Sinaloa. It is a marriage of convenience, not of love, as they travel the dangerous Camino Real to a new world filled with beauty and brutality. Along the way, their marriage of convenience might possibly turn into love—if they can only survive.

Darlene Craviotto is a critically-acclaimed actress, screenwriter, and author. She has worked professionally in the entertainment industry for over twenty-five years and has penned many award-winning works of fiction and nonfiction for the screen, stage, and page. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and is an 8th generation Californian. She is married, has two children, and lives in Goleta, California. You can read more about Californio and Craviotto’s other works at www.darlenecraviotto.com. Pre-order a copy of Californio to pick up the evening of the lecture at www.sbthp.org.

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org/calendar