Calendar » Call for Auditions - Ember

July 9, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

CALL FOR AUDITIONS Sexy Sandwich Productions, a local not-for-profit company, is looking for actors for its 5th local play set to premiere at Center Stage Theater in late October. Ember, the second installment of The Wilde Circus anthology is seeking people of all genders ages 18+ to fill several dynamic roles. Auditions will be held on July 9th, 7 pm - 9pm at Center Stage Theater above Paseo Nuevo. To schedule an audition slot please email [email protected] or visit Sexysandwichsb.com for more information.