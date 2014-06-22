Calendar » Call For Entries- 14th Annual Buddha Abides

June 22, 2014 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Santa Barbara: Buddha Abides, a beloved art exhibition and event opens at the Art From Scrap Gallery on Friday, June 27th, at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Now in its fourteenth year, Buddha Abides provides a forum where Buddhist influenced work by local, contemporary artists is shown, appreciated and purchased by the community.

The Call For Entries starts on May 16th and is open to artists residing in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. Entries must reflect Buddhist themes and have been completed within the past two years. Categories of work accepted include paintings, drawings, mixed media, original prints, sculpture, ceramics, photos, jewelry & performance art. For more entry requirements, download an Entry Form at BuddhaAbides.blogspot.com or click here.

Work must be delivered to Art From Scrap on Sunday, June 22 between 9:00 am and 11:00 am. Entry fees for 5" x 5" work are $5.00, other pieces are $15.00. Artists can enter a maximum of 3 entries.