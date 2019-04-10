Calendar » Call Her Ganda

April 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

When Jennifer Laude, a Filipina trans woman, is brutally murdered by a U.S. Marine, three women intimately invested in the case–an activist attorney, a transgender journalist and Jennifer’s mother–galvanize a political uprising, pursuing justice and taking on hardened histories of US imperialism. 1h 33m