Calendar » Call To Artists! Art From Scrap Assemblage Event

February 11, 2014 from 11:00 am - 05:00 pm

Art From Scrap invites artists 18 years and older to participate in this year’s assemblage event, entitled Mischief! The challenge is to create an assemblage using a piece of discarded or unfinished art.It can be made using a work you already own or you can come to Art From Scrap and choose from a large selection of discarded and unfinished art that has been donated to our Reuse Store.

If you are an artist and want to submit your work, here’s what to do next: Stop by the Art From Scrap Retail Store with your $15 entry fee during Reuse Store hours: Tuesday through Friday 11:00 am until 5:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am until 4:00 pm (closed Sunday and Monday) Complete an entry form. Choose one item from a selection of discarded art if you like. Then go make mischief! Art must be delivered to the Art From Scrap Gallery on Monday, March 3, 2014 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The 2014 Assemblage Muse is Dan Levin.

What Will They Create? Mischief! is a fundraising event to benefit Art From Scrap’s art programing. The exhibit will open to the public on March 11th. All artwork will be sold by silent auction during the closing night party, which will take place on the evening of April 5, 2014, from 5:30 pm- 9:00 pm. Admission costs $10.00 per person. The evening’s festivities include music, a silent auction and refreshments.