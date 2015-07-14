Calendar » Call to Artists for Lost in Scrap Multimedia Exhibition and Fundraiser

July 14, 2015 from 11:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Artists are invited to submit work to Art From Scrap's Fundraiser Lost in Scrap. The 2015 Challenge is Maps. Artists are challenged to incorporate a map into their artwork and as many objects and materials as they like. Art can be in any media: assemblage, collage, photography, paint, video, sculpture, printmaking, etc.



From July 14 to August 22, artists can come into the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store to collect their entry form and to pay a $15.00 entry fee. Included in the fee are a $5.00 credit to the AFS Creative Reuse Store, a map, and admission to the culminating fundraiser on October 10th. Participation is open to artists, aged 16 and up. Artists can choose from a wide selection of maps at AFS or use their own.



Completed artwork must be delivered to the AFS Gallery at 302 East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday, August 25, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Selected artwork will be exhibited at the AFS Gallery from August 29 – October 10. Gallery Hours are Tuesday - Friday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday– 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Visitors to the show will be able to bid on the artwork through a silent auction. 75% of art sales will benefit Art From Scrap's Art and Educational programs. Artists can also elect to donate all proceeds to Art From Scrap.

The public is invited to the Lost In Scrap Reception, Party, and Fundraiser on Saturday, October 10 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for a festive evening of art, music, food, and some exciting creative surprises. Stay tuned to learn more