Calling All Restaurants: 1 Family 1 Restaurant Launches with FOOD Share to Feed Hungry Families

March 18, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 p.m.

CALLING ALL RESTAURANTS! 1 Family 1 Restaurant (1F1R) a nonprofit foundation launched an innovative program in Ventura County that enables restaurants, businesses and people in the local community to provide food insecure families the opportunity to dine out.

1F1R connects hungry families and individuals to meals in two ways: restaurants and cafés post meals to be sponsored by people in the community. Restaurants can also donate meals. When a meal is bought online from a participating restaurant at 1f1r.com, a meal reservation is created and routed to FOOD Share/Pantry Partners who in turn allocates the meals to a hungry family in their database.

“We’re so excited to introduce this wonderful program to VC,” expresses Bonnie Weigel, President and CEO of FOOD Share. “1F1R allows hungry families to enjoy the privilege of dining out. I know that this will be a hit with the families involved, FOOD Share and community partners.”

“It’s really going to be a great addition for hungry families in Ventura County” says James Panagoti, co-founder of 1F1R. “What really hit home with me is when I discovered two of my good friends happened to both be food insecure and I never knew it. I realized that the face of food insecurity is the face of me, the face of my friends. Restaurants participating are looking forward to serving these individuals and treating them just like any other customer.” Food insecurity represents 95,200 people in Ventura County according to Feeding America. Homelessness represents less than 8 percent. This is about ordinary families that simply run out of food.

A coffee meet up for all restaurants in Ventura County will be held at FOOD Share on Wednesday, March 18 from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. Restaurants will be able to enroll into 1F1R for no cost. 1F1R has over 2,100 restaurants in Ventura County which now have the ability to come together and help cure family hunger in their own neighborhood.

For more information on the program and location of the session, visit 1F1R on Facebook.

Event Information:

Who: 1F1R / FOOD Share

What: Introduction Meeting to 1F1R

When: Wednesday, March 18, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: FOOD Share Conference Room, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, Calif. 93036

About 1F1R:

1F1R was founded to connect meals from local restaurants to hungry food insecure families. Meal donations through restaurants are sustainable and effortless. People in the community can purchase sponsored meals through restaurants in a matter of minutes. The local economy builds while hungry families dine out. 1F1R offers food banks/pantry partners an innovative new way of handling, storing and transporting meals to feed food insecure families. 1F1R connects hungry families and individuals to meals in two ways: Restaurants post meals to be sponsored by Businesses & Individuals in the community. They can also donate meals through a restaurant. 1 Family 1 Restaurant Foundation is made possible through the generosity of private and corporate donations. To learn more, visit https://www.1f1r.com/.