CALM’s Open House

June 21, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

CALM Opens House to Say Thank You for Community’s Open Hearts CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Barbara community for an Open House, celebrating the impact of and support for the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign and the Silent Gala. Come meet the staff, learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services, and about CALM's mission to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara County.