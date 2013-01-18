Calendar » CALM at Heart - Healing Through Art

January 18, 2013 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Join CALM for an afternoon of art and inspiration at their first ever CALM at Heart event. Guests will participate in a painting experience courtesy of The Painted Cabernet, enjoy an exclusive viewing of a curated art collection specifically for CALM, experience an exciting live auction, and most importantly, learn more about the science of art therapy and how art can unlock a child's secret language and help him or her express deeply hidden emotions.