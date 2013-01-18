CALM at Heart - Healing Through Art
Join CALM for an afternoon of art and inspiration at their first ever CALM at Heart event. Guests will participate in a painting experience courtesy of The Painted Cabernet, enjoy an exclusive viewing of a curated art collection specifically for CALM, experience an exciting live auction, and most importantly, learn more about the science of art therapy and how art can unlock a child's secret language and help him or her express deeply hidden emotions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
- Starts: January 18, 2013 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: Individual tickets are $150, or buy 2 tickets for $250
- Location: Coral Casino - Pacifica Ballroom, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://calm4kids.org/events/gala/