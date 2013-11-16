Calendar » CALM at Heart - Healing Through Music

November 16, 2013 from 6:00pm

Join CALM under the full harvest moon for CALM at Heart – Healing Through Music, an evening unlike any other featuring one-of-a-kind musical act, The Figureheads! Learn about the healing power of music therapy and experience the excitement of creating music. Kick up your heels as we sing, dance, and maybe even howl at the moon!

Ticket includes a unique and exciting music making experience, gourmet tasting stations, libations and dancing under the stars. Attire is “Jeans & Jewelry.”