CALM at Heart - Healing Through Music
Join CALM under the full harvest moon for CALM at Heart – Healing Through Music, an evening unlike any other featuring one-of-a-kind musical act, The Figureheads! Learn about the healing power of music therapy and experience the excitement of creating music. Kick up your heels as we sing, dance, and maybe even howl at the moon!
Ticket includes a unique and exciting music making experience, gourmet tasting stations, libations and dancing under the stars. Attire is “Jeans & Jewelry.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Montecito Bank & Trust, FTI Services, Inc., Fell Marking Abkin Montgomery Granet and Raney LLP.
- Starts: November 16, 2013 6:00pm
- Price: $200 per person
- Location: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club - 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria CA 93013
- Website: http://www.calm4kids.org/events/gala
