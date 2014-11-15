Calendar » CALM at Heart, Healing through Dance

November 15, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

To celebrate the power of healing through dance, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is hosting their annual CALM at Heart event on Saturday, November 15, at 6:00pm at the Rincon Beach Club, located at 3805 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. “CALM at Heart, Healing through Dance” is an upbeat, mission-driven event to raise funds to support the importance of child abuse prevention, treatment, and programs at CALM.

During the CALM at Heart event, guests will enjoy an assortment of gourmet tasting stations, sip decadent drinks, while learning about the important work of CALM. The program will feature a presentation about how dance is used in therapy at CALM and its many successful stories. After the program, guests will have the opportunity to polish their dance moves and participate in a fun salsa dance lesson. The charismatic Ali Azarvan, will emcee the event and there will be an amazing auction, which will include several mystery-themed items.

Tickets for CALM at Heart, Healing Through Dance are $250 per person, or $450 per couple, and are available at http://calm4kids.org/events/gala/. For more information about CALM or CALM at Heart, Healing Though Dance visit: http://calm4kids.org/